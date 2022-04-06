Championship / Matchday 30
Riverside Stadium / 06.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/middlesbrough/teamcenter.shtml
Middlesbrough
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fulham/teamcenter.shtml
Fulham
Middlesbrough - Fulham

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Middlesbrough logo
Middlesbrough jersey
Middlesbrough
Fulham logo
Fulham jersey
Fulham
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Middlesbrough

Fulham

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
38248680
2
BournemouthBOU
37219772
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
4018121066
4
Luton TownLUT
4018111165
5
Sheffield UnitedSHU
4018101264
6
MiddlesbroughMID
381881262
