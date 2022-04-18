Championship / Matchday 43
Riverside Stadium / 18.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/middlesbrough/teamcenter.shtml
Middlesbrough
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huddersfield-town/teamcenter.shtml
Huddersfield Town
Middlesbrough - Huddersfield Town

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Middlesbrough logo
Middlesbrough jersey
Middlesbrough
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Middlesbrough

Huddersfield Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
41258883
2
BournemouthBOU
402111874
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
4219131070
4
Luton TownLUT
4219111268
5
Nottingham ForestNOT
4019101167
7
MiddlesbroughMID
411891463
