Championship / Matchday 41
City Ground / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nottingham-forest/teamcenter.shtml
Nottingham Forest
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/birmingham-city/teamcenter.shtml
Birmingham City
Nottingham Forest - Birmingham City

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nottingham Forest logo
Nottingham Forest
Birmingham City logo
Birmingham City
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Nottingham Forest

Birmingham City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
39258683
2
BournemouthBOU
38219872
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
4018121066
4
Luton TownLUT
4018111165
5
Nottingham ForestNOT
3818101064
18
Birmingham CityBIR
4011121745
