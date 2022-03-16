Championship / Matchday 38
City Ground / 16.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nottingham-forest/teamcenter.shtml
Nottingham Forest
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queens-park-rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Queens Park Rangers
Nottingham Forest - Queens Park Rangers Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nottingham Forest logo
Nottingham Forest
Queens Park Rangers logo
Queens Park Rangers jersey
Queens Park Rangers
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
37238677
2
BournemouthBOU
35208768
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
371712863
4
Blackburn RoversBLA
3817101161
5
Queens Park RangersQPR
361781159
9
Nottingham ForestNOT
3515101055
