Championship / Matchday 2
City Ground / 17.05.2022
Nottingham Forest
Not started
-
-
Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest - Sheffield United

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nottingham Forest logo
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United logo
Sheffield United jersey
Sheffield United
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
462791090
2
BournemouthBOU
462513888
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
4623131082
4
Nottingham ForestNOT
4623111280
5
Sheffield UnitedSHU
4621121375
