Championship / Matchday 43
City Ground / 18.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nottingham-forest/teamcenter.shtml
Nottingham Forest
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-bromwich-albion/teamcenter.shtml
West Bromwich Albion
Nottingham Forest - West Bromwich Albion

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nottingham Forest logo
Nottingham Forest
West Bromwich Albion logo
West Bromwich Albion jersey
West Bromwich Albion
0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Nottingham Forest

West Bromwich Albion

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
41258883
2
BournemouthBOU
402111874
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
4219131070
4
Luton TownLUT
4219111268
5
Nottingham ForestNOT
4019101167
11
West Bromwich AlbionWBA
4216121460
Latest news

Championship

Grant double sends WBA top of Championship

24/09/2021 at 21:56

Championship

Derby to be deducted 12 points with club set for administration

17/09/2021 at 21:22

