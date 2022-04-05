Championship / Matchday 30
Weston Homes Stadium / 05.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/peterborough-united/teamcenter.shtml
Peterborough United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/luton-town/teamcenter.shtml
Luton Town
Advertisement
Ad

Peterborough United - Luton Town

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Peterborough United logo
Peterborough United
Luton Town logo
Luton Town
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Peterborough United

Luton Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
38248680
2
BournemouthBOU
37219772
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
4018121066
4
Luton TownLUT
3918101164
5
MiddlesbroughMID
381881262
24
Peterborough UnitedPET
39682526
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Championship

Grant double sends WBA top of Championship

24/09/2021 at 21:56

Championship

Derby to be deducted 12 points with club set for administration

17/09/2021 at 21:22

Related matches

Reading
-
-
Stoke City
05/04
Middlesbrough
-
-
Fulham
06/04
Nottingham Forest
-
-
Coventry City
06/04
West Bromwich Albion
-
-
Bournemouth
06/04

Follow the Championship live Football match between Peterborough United and Luton Town with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 5 April 2022.

Catch the latest Peterborough United and Luton Town news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.