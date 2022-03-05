Championship / Matchday 36
Deepdale / 05.03.2022
Preston North End
Rescheduled
-
-
Bournemouth
Preston North End - Bournemouth Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Preston North End logo
Preston North End
Bournemouth logo
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
2

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Preston North End

Bournemouth

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
33217570
2
BournemouthBOU
31187661
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
351611859
4
Blackburn RoversBLA
34169957
5
Queens Park RangersQPR
341681056
12
Preston North EndPRE
3511141047
