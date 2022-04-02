Championship / Matchday 40
Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium / 02.04.2022
Queens Park Rangers
Not started
-
-
Fulham
Queens Park Rangers - Fulham

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Queens Park Rangers logo
Queens Park Rangers jersey
Queens Park Rangers
Fulham logo
Fulham jersey
Fulham
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Queens Park Rangers

Fulham

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
37238677
2
BournemouthBOU
36209769
3
Luton TownLUT
381891163
4
Huddersfield TownHUD
3917121063
5
Sheffield UnitedSHU
3817101161
8
Queens Park RangersQPR
381781359
