Sheffield United
    -
    15:00
    30/10/21
    Bramall Lane
    Blackpool
      Championship • Day 15
      Knockout stages
      avant-match

      Sheffield United - Blackpool

      Follow the Championship live Football match between Sheffield United and Blackpool with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 30 October 2021.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Slavisa Jokanovic or Neil Critchley? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Catch the latest Sheffield United and Blackpool news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
      Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Sheffield United and Blackpool. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.