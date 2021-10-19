Sheffield United - Millwall

Follow the Championship live Football match between Sheffield United and Millwall with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 19 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Slavisa Jokanovic or Gary Rowett? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Sheffield United and Millwall news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Sheffield United and Millwall. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

