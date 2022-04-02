Championship / Matchday 40
bet365 Stadium / 02.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stoke-city/teamcenter.shtml
Stoke City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sheffield-united/teamcenter.shtml
Sheffield United
Stoke City - Sheffield United

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stoke City logo
Stoke City jersey
Stoke City
Sheffield United logo
Sheffield United jersey
Sheffield United
0

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Stoke City

Sheffield United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
37238677
2
BournemouthBOU
36209769
3
Luton TownLUT
381891163
4
Huddersfield TownHUD
3917121063
5
Sheffield UnitedSHU
3817101161
15
Stoke CitySTO
3813101549
Latest news

Championship

Grant double sends WBA top of Championship

24/09/2021 at 21:56

Championship

Derby to be deducted 12 points with club set for administration

17/09/2021 at 21:22

