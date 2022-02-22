Swansea City - Bournemouth

Follow the Championship live Football match between Swansea City and Bournemouth with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 22 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Russell Martin or Scott Parker? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Swansea City and Bournemouth news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Swansea City and Bournemouth. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

