Championship / Matchday 30
The Hawthorns / 06.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-bromwich-albion/teamcenter.shtml
West Bromwich Albion
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/afc-bournemouth/teamcenter.shtml
Bournemouth
West Bromwich Albion - Bournemouth

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Bromwich Albion logo
West Bromwich Albion jersey
West Bromwich Albion
Bournemouth logo
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

West Bromwich Albion

Bournemouth

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
38248680
2
BournemouthBOU
37219772
3
Luton TownLUT
4019101167
4
Huddersfield TownHUD
4018121066
5
Sheffield UnitedSHU
4018101264
12
West Bromwich AlbionWBA
3914121354
Latest news

Championship

Grant double sends WBA top of Championship

24/09/2021 at 21:56

Championship

Derby to be deducted 12 points with club set for administration

17/09/2021 at 21:22

