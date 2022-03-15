Championship / Matchday 38
The Hawthorns / 15.03.2022
West Bromwich Albion
Rescheduled
-
-
Fulham
West Bromwich Albion - Fulham Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Bromwich Albion logo
West Bromwich Albion jersey
West Bromwich Albion
Fulham logo
Fulham jersey
Fulham
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

West Bromwich Albion

Fulham

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
36238577
2
BournemouthBOU
34198765
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
371712863
4
Queens Park RangersQPR
361781159
5
Blackburn RoversBLA
3716101158
14
West Bromwich AlbionWBA
3613111250
Latest news

Championship

Grant double sends WBA top of Championship

24/09/2021 at 21:56

Championship

Derby to be deducted 12 points with club set for administration

17/09/2021 at 21:22

