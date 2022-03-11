Championship / Matchday 37
The Hawthorns / 11.03.2022
West Bromwich Albion
Rescheduled
-
-
Huddersfield Town
West Bromwich Albion - Huddersfield Town Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Bromwich Albion logo
West Bromwich Albion jersey
West Bromwich Albion
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

West Bromwich Albion

Huddersfield Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
35237576
2
BournemouthBOU
33188762
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
361711862
4
Blackburn RoversBLA
3616101058
5
Sheffield UnitedSHU
351691057
13
West Bromwich AlbionWBA
3513101249
Latest news

Championship

Grant double sends WBA top of Championship

24/09/2021 at 21:56

Championship

Derby to be deducted 12 points with club set for administration

17/09/2021 at 21:22

