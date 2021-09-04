Middlesbrough defender Marc Bola has been charged by the Football Association over a tweet he posted nine years ago.

The governing body has handed the 23-year-old an aggravated misconduct charge for a tweet which allegedly “made reference to sexual orientation.”

Bola, who joined Middlesbrough in 2019, is alleged to have made the post in 2012 at the age of 14.

An FA statement read: "Middlesbrough FC's Marc Bola has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on April 14, 2012.

“It is alleged that this post is insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

“It is further alleged that this post constitutes an 'aggravated breach' which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference to sexual orientation.

“The defender has until September 20, 2021 to provide his response to this charge.”

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen was charged by the FA for a tweet from 2012 which contained a racist term.

Bowen was given a written warning by the FA, while England cricketer Ollie Robinson was suspended from the game in 2021 over tweets from 2012 and 2013 which contained references to racism and sexism.

