Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has been discharged from hospital and allowed to return home following his collapse during a Championship game.

Fleck fell to the ground without contact during the second half of Tuesday’s win at Reading and needed urgent medical care from paramedics during a lengthy break in play. He was then given oxygen and stretchered off the pitch before being taken in an ambulance to Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Ad

”After comprehensive medical examinations and staying in hospital overnight for observation, he has been allowed home, where United medical staff will continue to monitor him closely,” United said in a club statement . ”United and John Fleck would like to thank all who assisted at a stressful time last night and also everyone for their supportive messages.”

Championship Grant double sends WBA top of Championship 24/09/2021 AT 21:56

The incident happened 10 minutes into the second half of United’s 1-0 win, with medical staff from both teams giving Fleck treatment on the pitch as play was stopped for more than 10 minutes.

Fleck was able to stand up after being given oxygen through a mask but eventually taken off on a stretcher.

United said Fleck ”was conscious when he was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital and was communicative with club and medical personnel, as well as his family.”

The club did not give any cause for the incident, which brought back memories of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen’s collapse at the European Championship in June.

Championship 'I won't walk away' Rooney plans Derby stay despite administration 23/09/2021 AT 16:31