Wayne Rooney has opened up about the pressures of fame he experienced while playing for Manchester United and England - and how he used to turn to drink to find a release.

The 36-year-old - now manager of Derby County - shot to fame at just 16-years-old and became a magnet for attention, as he went from growing up on a Liverpool council estate to representing his country at just 17.

But ahead of the release of 'ROONEY', a documentary charting his life, Rooney revealed he was wholly unequipped to deal with what hit him.

"To go from that [his upbringing] to having to deal with becoming a Premier League player at 16 and an international player was something I wasn't prepared for," he told the Daily Mail and the Times.

"I had never even thought about the other side of being a football player. I wasn't prepared for that part of life.

"It took a long time for me to get used to that and figure out how to deal with it. It was like being thrown in somewhere where you are just not comfortable. That was tough for me.

"In my early years at Manchester United, probably until we had my first son, Kai, I locked myself away really. I never went out.

"There were times you'd get a couple of days off from football and I would actually lock myself away and just drink, to try to take all that away from my mind.

"People might know that I liked a drink at times or went out but there was a lot more to it than just that. It was what was going on in my head.

"It was just a build-up of everything...pressure of playing for your country, playing for Manchester United, the pressure of some of the stuff which came out in the newspapers about my personal life, just trying to deal with all that pressure which builds up.

"I was trying to figure out how to deal with it by myself. Growing up on a council estate, you would never actually go and speak to anyone. You would always find a way to deal with it yourself. It was trying to cope with it yourself rather than asking for help.

"Now, people would be more empowered to speak about that kind of thing.

"Back then, in my head and with other players, there was no way I could just go into the dressing room and start saying this is how I am feeling because you just wouldn't do it.

"Then you would end up suffering internally rather than letting your thoughts out."

Rooney represented England 120 times in his international career, and remains his country's leading marksman with 53 goals.

He also scored 183 times for Manchester United in 393 appearances across 13 seasons, winning five Premier League titles and one Champions League crown.

