Birmingham City - Huddersfield Town

Championship / Matchday 2
St. Andrew's / 05.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/birmingham-city/teamcenter.shtml
Birmingham City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huddersfield-town/teamcenter.shtml
Huddersfield Town
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Birmingham City logo
Birmingham City
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Birmingham City

Huddersfield Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MillwallMIL
11003
2
Hull CityHUL
11003
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
11003
3
BlackpoolBLP
11003
3
BurnleyBUR
11003
14
Birmingham CityBIR
10101
19
Huddersfield TownHUD
10010
