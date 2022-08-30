Birmingham City - Norwich City

Championship / Matchday 7
St. Andrew's / 30.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/birmingham-city/teamcenter.shtml
Birmingham City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norwich-city/teamcenter.shtml
Norwich City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Birmingham City logo
Birmingham City
Norwich City logo
Norwich City jersey
Norwich City
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Birmingham City

Norwich City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ReadingREA
640212
2
Sheffield UnitedSHU
632111
3
Hull CityHUL
632111
4
Norwich CityNOR
631210
5
Rotherham UnitedROT
52309
21
Birmingham CityBIR
61235
