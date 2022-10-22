Blackburn Rovers - Birmingham City

Championship / Matchday 17
Ewood Park / 22.10.2022
Blackburn Rovers
Not started
-
-
Birmingham City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Blackburn Rovers logo
Blackburn Rovers jersey
Blackburn Rovers
Birmingham City logo
Birmingham City
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Blackburn Rovers

Birmingham City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Queens Park RangersQPR
1583427
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
1690727
3
BurnleyBUR
1568126
4
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1574425
5
Luton TownLUT
1566324
14
Birmingham CityBIR
1555520
Related matches

Blackpool
-
-
Preston North End
22/10
Sunderland
-
-
Burnley
22/10
Middlesbrough
-
-
Huddersfield Town
22/10
Stoke City
-
-
Coventry City
22/10

