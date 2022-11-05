Blackburn Rovers - Huddersfield Town

Championship / Matchday 20
Ewood Park / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/blackburn-rovers/teamcenter.shtml
Blackburn Rovers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huddersfield-town/teamcenter.shtml
Huddersfield Town
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Blackburn Rovers logo
Blackburn Rovers jersey
Blackburn Rovers
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Blackburn Rovers

Huddersfield Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
19108138
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
19110833
3
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1895432
4
Queens Park RangersQPR
1894531
5
Norwich CityNOR
1985629
24
Huddersfield TownHUD
17431015
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Reading
-
-
Preston North End
20:00
Sheffield United
-
-
Burnley
05/11
Stoke City
-
-
Birmingham City
05/11
Rotherham United
-
-
Norwich City
05/11

Follow the Championship live Football match between Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 5 November 2022.

Catch the latest Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.