Blackburn Rovers - Preston North End

Championship / Matchday 22
Ewood Park / 10.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/blackburn-rovers/teamcenter.shtml
Blackburn Rovers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/preston-north-end/teamcenter.shtml
Preston North End
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Blackburn Rovers logo
Blackburn Rovers jersey
Blackburn Rovers
Preston North End logo
Preston North End
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
21118241
2
Sheffield UnitedSHU
21115538
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
21120936
4
WatfordWAT
2196633
5
Norwich CityNOR
2195732
9
Preston North EndPRE
2187631
