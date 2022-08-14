Blackburn Rovers - West Bromwich Albion

Championship / Matchday 3
Ewood Park / 14.08.2022
Blackburn Rovers
West Bromwich Albion
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Blackburn Rovers logo
Blackburn Rovers jersey
Blackburn Rovers
West Bromwich Albion logo
West Bromwich Albion jersey
West Bromwich Albion
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Blackburn Rovers

West Bromwich Albion

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
WatfordWAT
32107
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
22006
3
Cardiff CityCAR
32016
4
SunderlandSUN
31205
5
Hull CityHUL
31205
18
West Bromwich AlbionWBA
20202
Follow the Championship live Football match between Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 14 August 2022.

