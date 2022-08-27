Blackpool - Bristol City

Championship / Matchday 6
Bloomfield Road / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/blackpool/teamcenter.shtml
Blackpool
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bristol-city/teamcenter.shtml
Bristol City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Blackpool logo
Blackpool
Bristol City logo
Bristol City
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Blackpool

Bristol City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
531110
2
WatfordWAT
52309
3
ReadingREA
53029
4
Blackburn RoversBLA
53029
5
SunderlandSUN
52218
7
Bristol CityBRI
52127
11
BlackpoolBLP
52127
