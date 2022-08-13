Blackpool - Swansea City

Championship / Matchday 3
Bloomfield Road / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/blackpool/teamcenter.shtml
Blackpool
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/swansea-city/teamcenter.shtml
Swansea City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Blackpool logo
Blackpool
Swansea City logo
Swansea City jersey
Swansea City
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Blackpool

Swansea City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
22006
2
SunderlandSUN
21104
3
Birmingham CityBIR
21104
3
BurnleyBUR
21104
3
Hull CityHUL
21104
13
BlackpoolBLP
21013
22
Swansea CitySWA
20111
