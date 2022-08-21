Bristol City - Cardiff City

Championship / Matchday 5
Ashton Gate Stadium / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bristol-city/teamcenter.shtml
Bristol City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cardiff-city/teamcenter.shtml
Cardiff City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bristol City logo
Bristol City
Cardiff City logo
Cardiff City jersey
Cardiff City
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Bristol City

Cardiff City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
43019
2
Hull CityHUL
42208
3
WatfordWAT
42208
4
Sheffield UnitedSHU
42117
5
Norwich CityNOR
52127
6
Cardiff CityCAR
42117
16
Bristol CityBRI
41124
