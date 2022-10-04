Bristol City - Coventry City

Championship / Matchday 13
Ashton Gate Stadium / 04.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bristol-city/teamcenter.shtml
Bristol City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coventry-city/teamcenter.shtml
Coventry City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bristol City
Coventry City
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Bristol City

Coventry City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1173124
2
Norwich CityNOR
1172223
3
ReadingREA
1170421
4
BurnleyBUR
1146118
5
Queens Park RangersQPR
1153318
13
Bristol CityBRI
1142514
24
Coventry CityCOV
81346
