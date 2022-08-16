Bristol City - Luton Town

Championship / Matchday 4
Ashton Gate Stadium / 16.08.2022
Bristol City
Not started
-
-
Luton Town
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bristol City
Luton Town
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Bristol City

Luton Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
33009
2
Hull CityHUL
32107
3
WatfordWAT
32107
4
MillwallMIL
32016
5
Cardiff CityCAR
32016
21
Luton TownLUT
30212
23
Bristol CityBRI
30121
