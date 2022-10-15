Bristol City - Millwall

Championship / Matchday 15
Ashton Gate Stadium / 15.10.2022
Bristol City
Not started
-
-
Millwall
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bristol City logo
Bristol City
Millwall logo
Millwall
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Bristol City

Millwall

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1373324
2
Norwich CityNOR
1373324
3
Queens Park RangersQPR
1373324
4
BurnleyBUR
1357122
5
ReadingREA
1371522
11
Bristol CityBRI
1453618
15
MillwallMIL
1352617
