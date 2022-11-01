Bristol City - Sheffield United

Championship / Matchday 19
Ashton Gate Stadium / 01.11.2022
Bristol City
Not started
-
-
Sheffield United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bristol City logo
Bristol City
Sheffield United logo
Sheffield United jersey
Sheffield United
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Bristol City

Sheffield United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
1898135
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
18110733
3
Queens Park RangersQPR
1793530
4
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1785429
5
Norwich CityNOR
1884628
14
Bristol CityBRI
1864822
