Bristol City - Sunderland

Championship / Matchday 2
Ashton Gate Stadium / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bristol-city/teamcenter.shtml
Bristol City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sunderland/teamcenter.shtml
Sunderland
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bristol City logo
Bristol City
Sunderland logo
Sunderland jersey
Sunderland
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Bristol City

Sunderland

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MillwallMIL
11003
2
Hull CityHUL
11003
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
11003
3
BlackpoolBLP
11003
3
BurnleyBUR
11003
8
SunderlandSUN
10101
18
Bristol CityBRI
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Birmingham City
-
-
Huddersfield Town
19:45
Norwich City
-
-
Wigan Athletic
06/08
Swansea City
-
-
Blackburn Rovers
06/08
Sheffield United
-
-
Millwall
06/08

Follow the Championship live Football match between Bristol City and Sunderland with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 6 August 2022.

Catch the latest Bristol City and Sunderland news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.