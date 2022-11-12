Bristol City - Watford

Championship / Matchday 21
Ashton Gate Stadium / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bristol-city/teamcenter.shtml
Bristol City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/watford/teamcenter.shtml
Watford
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bristol City logo
Bristol City
Watford logo
Watford jersey
Watford
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Bristol City

Watford

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
20108238
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
20120836
3
Sheffield UnitedSHU
20105535
4
Norwich CityNOR
2095632
5
WatfordWAT
2095632
20
Bristol CityBRI
2065923
