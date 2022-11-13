Burnley - Blackburn Rovers

Championship / Matchday 21
Turf Moor / 13.11.2022
Burnley
Not started
-
-
Blackburn Rovers
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Burnley logo
Burnley jersey
Burnley
Blackburn Rovers logo
Blackburn Rovers jersey
Blackburn Rovers
3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Burnley

Blackburn Rovers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
20108238
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
20120836
3
Sheffield UnitedSHU
20105535
4
Norwich CityNOR
2095632
5
WatfordWAT
2095632
