Burnley - Hull City

Championship / Matchday 4
Turf Moor / 16.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/burnley/teamcenter.shtml
Burnley
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hull-city/teamcenter.shtml
Hull City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Burnley logo
Burnley jersey
Burnley
Hull City logo
Hull City jersey
Hull City
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Burnley

Hull City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
33009
2
Hull CityHUL
32107
3
WatfordWAT
32107
4
MillwallMIL
32016
5
Cardiff CityCAR
32016
11
BurnleyBUR
31114
