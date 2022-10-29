Burnley - Reading

Championship / Matchday 18
Turf Moor / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/burnley/teamcenter.shtml
Burnley
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/reading/teamcenter.shtml
Reading
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Burnley logo
Burnley jersey
Burnley
Reading logo
Reading jersey
Reading
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Burnley

Reading

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
1788132
2
Queens Park RangersQPR
1693430
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
17100730
4
Swansea CitySWA
1683527
5
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1675426
8
ReadingREA
1681725
