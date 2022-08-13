Cardiff City - Birmingham City

Championship / Matchday 3
Cardiff City Stadium / 13.08.2022
Cardiff City
Not started
-
-
Birmingham City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cardiff City logo
Cardiff City jersey
Cardiff City
Birmingham City logo
Birmingham City
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Cardiff City

Birmingham City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
22006
2
SunderlandSUN
21104
3
Birmingham CityBIR
21104
3
BurnleyBUR
21104
3
Hull CityHUL
21104
9
Cardiff CityCAR
21013
Follow the Championship live Football match between Cardiff City and Birmingham City with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 13 August 2022.

