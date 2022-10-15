Cardiff City - Coventry City

Championship / Matchday 15
Cardiff City Stadium / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cardiff-city/teamcenter.shtml
Cardiff City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coventry-city/teamcenter.shtml
Coventry City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cardiff City logo
Cardiff City jersey
Cardiff City
Coventry City logo
Coventry City
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Cardiff City

Coventry City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1373324
2
Norwich CityNOR
1373324
3
Queens Park RangersQPR
1373324
4
BurnleyBUR
1357122
5
ReadingREA
1371522
12
Cardiff CityCAR
1353518
24
Coventry CityCOV
101457
