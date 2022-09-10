Cardiff City - Hull City

Championship / Matchday 9
Cardiff City Stadium / 10.09.2022
Cardiff City
Postponed
-
-
Hull City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cardiff City logo
Cardiff City jersey
Cardiff City
Hull City logo
Hull City jersey
Hull City
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Cardiff City

Hull City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
852117
2
Norwich CityNOR
851216
3
ReadingREA
850315
4
Bristol CityBRI
842214
5
BurnleyBUR
834113
12
Hull CityHUL
832311
22
Cardiff CityCAR
82248
