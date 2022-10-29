Cardiff City - Rotherham United

Championship / Matchday 18
Cardiff City Stadium / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cardiff-city/teamcenter.shtml
Cardiff City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rotherham-united/teamcenter.shtml
Rotherham United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cardiff City logo
Cardiff City jersey
Cardiff City
Rotherham United logo
Rotherham United
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Cardiff City

Rotherham United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
1788132
2
Queens Park RangersQPR
1693430
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
17100730
4
Swansea CitySWA
1683527
5
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1675426
11
Rotherham UnitedROT
1657422
20
Cardiff CityCAR
1653818
