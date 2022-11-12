Cardiff City - Sheffield United

Championship / Matchday 21
Cardiff City Stadium / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cardiff-city/teamcenter.shtml
Cardiff City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sheffield-united/teamcenter.shtml
Sheffield United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cardiff City logo
Cardiff City jersey
Cardiff City
Sheffield United logo
Sheffield United jersey
Sheffield United
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Cardiff City

Sheffield United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
20108238
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
20120836
3
Sheffield UnitedSHU
20105535
4
Norwich CityNOR
2095632
5
WatfordWAT
2095632
18
Cardiff CityCAR
20731024
