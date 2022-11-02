Cardiff City - Watford

Championship / Matchday 19
Cardiff City Stadium / 02.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cardiff-city/teamcenter.shtml
Cardiff City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/watford/teamcenter.shtml
Watford
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cardiff City logo
Cardiff City jersey
Cardiff City
Watford logo
Watford jersey
Watford
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Cardiff City

Watford

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
1898135
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
19110833
3
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1895432
4
Queens Park RangersQPR
1793530
5
Norwich CityNOR
1884628
8
WatfordWAT
1775526
17
Cardiff CityCAR
1763821
