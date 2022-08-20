Coventry City - Huddersfield Town

Championship / Matchday 5
Coventry Building Society Arena / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coventry-city/teamcenter.shtml
Coventry City
Postponed
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huddersfield-town/teamcenter.shtml
Huddersfield Town
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Coventry City logo
Coventry City
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
0

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Coventry City

Huddersfield Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
43019
2
Hull CityHUL
42208
3
WatfordWAT
42208
4
Sheffield UnitedSHU
42117
5
MillwallMIL
42117
21
Huddersfield TownHUD
41033
24
Coventry CityCOV
20111
