Coventry City - Queens Park Rangers

Championship / Matchday 21
Coventry Building Society Arena / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coventry-city/teamcenter.shtml
Coventry City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/queens-park-rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Queens Park Rangers
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Coventry City logo
Coventry City
Queens Park Rangers logo
Queens Park Rangers jersey
Queens Park Rangers
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Coventry City

Queens Park Rangers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
20108238
2
Blackburn RoversBLA
20120836
3
Sheffield UnitedSHU
20105535
4
Norwich CityNOR
2095632
5
WatfordWAT
2095632
6
Queens Park RangersQPR
2094731
12
Coventry CityCOV
1875626
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Birmingham City
-
-
Sunderland
20:00
Bristol City
-
-
Watford
12/11
Huddersfield Town
-
-
Swansea City
12/11
Luton Town
-
-
Rotherham United
12/11

Follow the Championship live Football match between Coventry City and Queens Park Rangers with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 12 November 2022.

Catch the latest Coventry City and Queens Park Rangers news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.