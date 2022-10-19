Coventry City - Sheffield United

Championship / Matchday 16
Coventry Building Society Arena / 19.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coventry-city/teamcenter.shtml
Coventry City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sheffield-united/teamcenter.shtml
Sheffield United
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Coventry City logo
Coventry City
Sheffield United logo
Sheffield United jersey
Sheffield United
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Coventry City

Sheffield United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
1467125
2
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1474325
3
Norwich CityNOR
1574425
4
Blackburn RoversBLA
1681725
5
Queens Park RangersQPR
1473424
24
Coventry CityCOV
1124510
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Swansea City
0
0
Reading
23'
Huddersfield Town
0
0
Preston North End
23'
Norwich City
0
0
Luton Town
24'
Stoke City
0
1
Rotherham United
8'

Follow the Championship live Football match between Coventry City and Sheffield United with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 19 October 2022.

Catch the latest Coventry City and Sheffield United news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.