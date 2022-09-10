Coventry City - West Bromwich Albion

Championship / Matchday 9
Coventry Building Society Arena / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coventry-city/teamcenter.shtml
Coventry City
Postponed
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-bromwich-albion/teamcenter.shtml
West Bromwich Albion
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Coventry City logo
Coventry City
West Bromwich Albion logo
West Bromwich Albion jersey
West Bromwich Albion
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Coventry City

West Bromwich Albion

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
852117
2
Norwich CityNOR
851216
3
ReadingREA
850315
4
Bristol CityBRI
842214
5
BurnleyBUR
834113
16
West Bromwich AlbionWBA
81619
24
Coventry CityCOV
50141
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Burnley
-
-
Norwich City
Postponed
Wigan Athletic
-
-
Blackburn Rovers
Postponed
Bristol City
-
-
Preston North End
Postponed
Blackpool
-
-
Middlesbrough
Postponed

Follow the Championship live Football match between Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 10 September 2022.

Catch the latest Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.