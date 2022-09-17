Huddersfield Town - Cardiff City

Championship / Matchday 11
John Smith's Stadium / 17.09.2022
Huddersfield Town
Not started
-
-
Cardiff City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
Cardiff City logo
Cardiff City jersey
Cardiff City
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Huddersfield Town

Cardiff City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sheffield UnitedSHU
962120
2
Norwich CityNOR
961219
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
950415
4
ReadingREA
950415
5
BurnleyBUR
935114
15
Cardiff CityCAR
932411
23
Huddersfield TownHUD
81164
