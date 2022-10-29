Huddersfield Town - Millwall

Championship / Matchday 18
John Smith's Stadium / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huddersfield-town/teamcenter.shtml
Huddersfield Town
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/millwall/teamcenter.shtml
Millwall
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
Millwall logo
Millwall
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Huddersfield Town

Millwall

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BurnleyBUR
1788132
2
Queens Park RangersQPR
1693430
3
Blackburn RoversBLA
17100730
4
Swansea CitySWA
1683527
5
Sheffield UnitedSHU
1675426
6
MillwallMIL
1682626
24
Huddersfield TownHUD
1533912
