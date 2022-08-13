Huddersfield Town - Stoke City

Championship / Matchday 3
John Smith's Stadium / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huddersfield-town/teamcenter.shtml
Huddersfield Town
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stoke-city/teamcenter.shtml
Stoke City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
Stoke City logo
Stoke City jersey
Stoke City
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Huddersfield Town

Stoke City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Blackburn RoversBLA
22006
2
SunderlandSUN
21104
3
Birmingham CityBIR
21104
3
BurnleyBUR
21104
3
Hull CityHUL
21104
9
Stoke CitySTO
21013
24
Huddersfield TownHUD
20020
